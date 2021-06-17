Carlson Capital L P Makes New $7.86 Million Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $7,855,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. XXEC Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $229.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

