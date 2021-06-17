Carlson Capital L P Invests $1.68 Million in RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC)

Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 168,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $5,839,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 283.8% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 691,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after buying an additional 511,444 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,761,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,272,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 499.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 141,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 117,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

RBAC opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

