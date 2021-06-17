Carlson Capital L P Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Carlson Capital L P decreased its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 275,230 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 0.11% of KB Home worth $4,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,460,000 after purchasing an additional 92,733 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth $314,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 5.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 157,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth $245,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KBH opened at $42.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81. KB Home has a 1-year low of $27.51 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

KBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.93.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

