Carlson Capital L P Acquires New Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 124,363 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $360,793,000 after purchasing an additional 716,986 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,999,000 after purchasing an additional 460,267 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,258,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,050,000 after purchasing an additional 36,720 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,208,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $47.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.80.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

