Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $22.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20. Capstar Financial has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $487.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $32.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.63 million. Research analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

In other Capstar Financial news, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 20,000 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $379,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,304. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan bought 9,640 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.13 per share, for a total transaction of $203,693.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,317.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

