Capreit Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Capreit has a 52 week low of C$20.71 and a 52 week high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$227.51 million for the quarter.

