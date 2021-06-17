Cappasity (CAPP) Market Cap Reaches $2.62 Million

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Cappasity has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $19,088.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cappasity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cappasity has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00061290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00023494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.12 or 0.00768719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00083547 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.72 or 0.07753038 BTC.

Cappasity is a coin. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

