Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 62 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. TCF National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $229.31. The company had a trading volume of 778 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,152. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $159.35 and a one year high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

