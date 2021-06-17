Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 3,836 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 164,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 622,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,551,000 after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,317,000 after purchasing an additional 120,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,031,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.80. The company had a trading volume of 129,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,907. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.89. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.99 and a fifty-two week high of $70.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

