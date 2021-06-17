Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 24.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH remained flat at $$61.46 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,088. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.53. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.45 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

