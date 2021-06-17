Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 1,237 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 3.4% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned approximately 0.23% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $18,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 37,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $79.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,307. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.34.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

