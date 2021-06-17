Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,783,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,957,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.98. 6,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,754. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.78. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $101.45 and a one year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

