Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.57 Per Share

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.55. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday. CSFB boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Cormark upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.79.

CWB stock opened at C$35.72 on Wednesday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$22.05 and a 52-week high of C$37.75. The stock has a market cap of C$3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.