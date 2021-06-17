Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,625,088 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 140,483 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $159,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 390,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 224,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,390,000 after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

NYSE CM traded down $2.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $65.22 and a 12 month high of $120.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.17.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $1.2051 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 45.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CM shares. Cormark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.38.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.