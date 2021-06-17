Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) PT Raised to C$159.00 at CIBC

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its target price raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.38.

Shares of CM opened at $120.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $65.22 and a 52 week high of $120.65. The company has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 263,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 484,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,355,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

