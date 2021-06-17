Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Shares Up 0.6%

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.37 and last traded at $47.17. 1,224 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.91.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDPYF. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.91.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $1.1437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.11. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

