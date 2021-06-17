Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Short Interest Up 24.4% in May

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 375,300 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the May 13th total of 301,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Camtek presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,236. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80 and a beta of 1.67. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Camtek had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.97 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Camtek will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Camtek by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Camtek by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 841,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,430,000 after purchasing an additional 351,541 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Camtek by 57.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 641,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 235,250 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Camtek by 182.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 257,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 166,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Camtek by 98.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 107,751 shares during the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

