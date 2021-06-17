Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 42.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 801,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,423,000 after buying an additional 237,170 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.7% in the first quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 74,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 18,384 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 2,424,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,686,000 after buying an additional 260,669 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 22,498,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,996,000 after buying an additional 3,880,520 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TME. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, 86 Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.87.

Shares of TME opened at $15.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.51. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

