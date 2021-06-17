Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,180 iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Amarillo National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWS opened at $23.39 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $24.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.71.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.