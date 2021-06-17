Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. CQS US LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $795,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 402.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FCPT opened at $28.68 on Thursday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.59 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.21. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

