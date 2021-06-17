California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Short Interest Up 50.6% in May

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 50.6% from the May 13th total of 730,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $12,012,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $508,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,791,281 shares of company stock worth $85,966,057.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in California Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $408,693,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,657,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in California Resources by 2,499.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $39,532,000. Finally, Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in California Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,668,000. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.60. 2,026,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,613. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.93. California Resources has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on California Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

