Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells $129,290.00 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,086,475.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paul Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $141,390.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $126,650.00.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $128.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

