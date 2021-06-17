C. David Allen, Jr. Buys 10,528 Shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Stock

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Director C. David Allen, Jr. purchased 10,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $128,020.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99. BGSF, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $135.15 million and a PE ratio of 218.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). BGSF had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 15.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BGSF. Zacks Investment Research raised BGSF from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 310.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BGSF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BGSF in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BGSF by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BGSF in the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

