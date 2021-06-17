BZEdge Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (BZE)

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded 168.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. BZEdge has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $2,995.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BZEdge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BZEdge has traded 181.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00059774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00139034 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00180045 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $360.31 or 0.00924461 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,822.17 or 0.99606430 BTC.

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com . The official message board for BZEdge is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin

