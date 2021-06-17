BYTE Acquisition (NASDAQ:BYTS) Trading Up 0.3%

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $9.66. 104,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 205% from the average session volume of 34,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

BYTE Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:BYTS)

BYTE Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

