Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $338.50 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $262.83 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of BBW traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 388,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,320. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $275.12 million, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.98.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 2.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Maxine Clark sold 26,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $462,861.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 250.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

