Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the May 13th total of 716,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 478,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BBW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $275.12 million, a P/E ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 1.98.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 9.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director Maxine Clark sold 26,755 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $462,861.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

