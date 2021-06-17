BTIG Research Begins Coverage on AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO)

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AVRO. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVROBIO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.45.

AVRO opened at $9.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.37. AVROBIO has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $22.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.77.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 93.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 5.5% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 122.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

