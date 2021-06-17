BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Update

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the May 13th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTBIF opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.36. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $3.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BTBIF shares. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As at November 10th, 2020, BTB owns 64 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.3 million square feet and an approximate total asset value as of September 30th, 2020 of approximately of $946M.

