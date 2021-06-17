Bsr Reit (HOM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 15th

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$1.52. The business had revenue of C$31.06 million for the quarter.

