Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Stock Holdings Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMTC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMTC stock opened at $46.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.96. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.34.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.54 million. Equities research analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Bryn Mawr Bank Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

