Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Research Coverage Started at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

BC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.00.

Brunswick stock opened at $94.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.88. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at $1,907,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Brunswick by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,012,000 after acquiring an additional 39,353 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Brunswick by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Brunswick by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

