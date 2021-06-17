Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.840-1.890 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.31 billion-2.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.Bruker also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.84-1.89 EPS.

BRKR stock opened at $73.99 on Thursday. Bruker has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $75.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.22.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

BRKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bruker has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.18.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

