Brother Industries (BRTHY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Brother Industries (OTCMKTS: BRTHY) recently:

6/16/2021 – Brother Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets communications and printing equipment. The company’s Printing and Solutions segment provides All-in-Ones, printers, fax machines, electronic stationeries, and typewriters. Its Personal and Home segment provides domestic sewing machines. The company’s Machinery and Solution segment offers industrial sewing machines and machines tools. Its Network & Contents segment engages in online karaoke business and provides content-delivery systems and contents services. Brother Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “

6/9/2021 – Brother Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/2/2021 – Brother Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/1/2021 – Brother Industries was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/10/2021 – Brother Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

5/4/2021 – Brother Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Brother Industries stock remained flat at $$40.75 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.14. Brother Industries, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $47.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.63.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Brother Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brother Industries, Ltd. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others.

