Brother Industries (BRTHY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Brother Industries (OTCMKTS: BRTHY) recently:
- 6/16/2021 – Brother Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets communications and printing equipment. The company’s Printing and Solutions segment provides All-in-Ones, printers, fax machines, electronic stationeries, and typewriters. Its Personal and Home segment provides domestic sewing machines. The company’s Machinery and Solution segment offers industrial sewing machines and machines tools. Its Network & Contents segment engages in online karaoke business and provides content-delivery systems and contents services. Brother Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “
- 6/1/2021 – Brother Industries was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
Brother Industries stock remained flat at $$40.75 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81 shares, compared to its average volume of 126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.14. Brother Industries, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $47.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.63.
Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Brother Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brother Industries, Ltd. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
