Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will report sales of $73.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.20 million to $75.18 million. Brookline Bancorp posted sales of $70.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $291.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $288.90 million to $294.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $298.55 million, with estimates ranging from $296.21 million to $300.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRKL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,562,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,299,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after buying an additional 544,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after buying an additional 193,068 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 116,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.52. 273,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,015. Brookline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.13 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

