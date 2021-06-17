Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Declares $0.13 Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

Brookfield Asset Management has decreased its dividend payment by 3.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Brookfield Asset Management has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

BAM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.15. 5,291,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,447. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.52. The firm has a market cap of $79.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.70 and a beta of 1.26. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

