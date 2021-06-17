Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.93

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 3706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Brookdale Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $749.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.17 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 45.48% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,731,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,575,000 after acquiring an additional 113,800 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 2.5% during the first quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,625,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,472,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,407,000 after purchasing an additional 332,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,181,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,464 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.