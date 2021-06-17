Brokers Issue Forecasts for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.77. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.91 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. The company had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.77.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $97.36 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $30.34 and a one year high of $109.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,664,000 after buying an additional 4,074,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,272,000 after buying an additional 158,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,336,000 after buying an additional 2,037,649 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,102 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,512,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

