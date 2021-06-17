Brokerages Set Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) PT at C$6.04

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.04.

XBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James set a C$5.50 price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark set a C$5.20 price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.60 price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) alerts:

Shares of XBC traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$9.98. 1,135,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,002. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.97. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.74 and a 52 week high of C$10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38.

In other news, Director Kurt Sorschak purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.23 per share, with a total value of C$338,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 312,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,321,525.67. Also, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total value of C$501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 984,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,932,345.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.