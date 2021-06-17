Brokerages Set Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Price Target at $20.64

Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.64.

Several research firms have weighed in on VNE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Veoneer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 206.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 57.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

VNE stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.05. 8,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93. Veoneer has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $30.71.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.30 million. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Veoneer will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

