Brokerages Set Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) Price Target at GBX 91.71

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 91.71 ($1.20).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SGC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 98 ($1.28) price target on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 124 ($1.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of LON SGC traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 86.70 ($1.13). The company had a trading volume of 381,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,612. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of £477.61 million and a PE ratio of -32.19. Stagecoach Group has a 52 week low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 110.90 ($1.45).

In other Stagecoach Group news, insider Brian Souter sold 133,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total transaction of £125,640.40 ($164,149.99). Also, insider Ray O’Toole purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £2,820 ($3,684.35).

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

