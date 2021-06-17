Brokerages Set Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Target Price at $10.29

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.39.
Several analysts have commented on PGRE shares. Evercore ISI lowered Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Paramount Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.
Paramount Group Company Profile
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
