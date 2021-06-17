Brokerages Set New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Price Target at C$2.67

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NGD. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on New Gold to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.15 price target on shares of New Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on New Gold from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

New Gold stock traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.42. 496,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.59. New Gold has a one year low of C$1.45 and a one year high of C$3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.33. The firm has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.69.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$208.83 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.3005671 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

