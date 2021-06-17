Brokerages Set MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Target Price at $38.00

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MP Materials from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on MP Materials in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock worth $209,490,948 in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

MP traded up $1.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,822,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,034,542. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a PE ratio of 150.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.19. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MP Materials will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

