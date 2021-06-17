Brokerages Set Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) PT at $26.38

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.38.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of JNPR stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.03. 33,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,393,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.52. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $45,930.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,566.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $155,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,778 shares of company stock worth $4,901,312 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,037 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 224,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 116,074 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 246,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 94,129 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $925,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

