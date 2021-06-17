Brokerages Set Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Target Price at $197.67

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Allakos in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Daniel Janney sold 13,148 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.70, for a total transaction of $1,573,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $57,946.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,167 shares of company stock worth $21,134,591 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allakos by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 71.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Allakos by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allakos stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,467. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.84. Allakos has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allakos will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

