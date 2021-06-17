Brokerages Expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $144.99 Million

Brokerages predict that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will report sales of $144.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $141.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.80 million. Repligen reported sales of $87.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $585.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $577.30 million to $590.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $691.00 million, with estimates ranging from $655.00 million to $730.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

In other news, SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total value of $73,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,507,688. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Repligen by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Repligen by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 36,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Repligen by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,904,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Repligen by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.14. 228,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,928. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 131.13 and a beta of 0.84. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $109.38 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

