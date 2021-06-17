Brokerages Expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to Post $1.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.01. International Paper posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $62.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.69. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. International Paper has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $65.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

