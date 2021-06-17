Brokerages Expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Brokerages expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year sales of $6.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.17 billion to $7.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,270,034.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,045.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $113.84 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $90.01 and a 12-month high of $121.96. The company has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

