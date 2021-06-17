Brokerages Expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will post sales of $1.88 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.84 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year sales of $7.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.23 billion to $7.54 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.11 billion to $8.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,575.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,663.19.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,383.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 97.08, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,413.10. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,010.83 and a 12-month high of $1,579.52.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at $21,238,298. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,143 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,796,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,091,000 after purchasing an additional 162,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $667,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,617,000 after purchasing an additional 39,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

